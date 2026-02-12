Red Sox's Caleb Durbin Doesn't Hold Back on Dustin Pedroia Comparisons

The Boston Red Sox trading for a 5-foot-7 infielder almost immediately invoked a widespread comparison.

Back in his playing days, Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was listed at 5-foot-8, but no one believed he was even that tall. But Pedroia was also a Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, All-Star, Gold Glover, and World Series champion within the first two years of his career, so his height was just part of the allure.

New Red Sox Caleb Durbin knows he has a long way to go before his career can stack up to Pedroia's even after he put up a strong season as a rookie last year with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Caleb Durbin happy to be in Pedroia comps

But in his first remarks in a Boston uniform on Wednesday, Durbin made it seem as if there was no other ballplayer, past or present, he'd rather be compared to than the diminutive Red Sox icon.

“He was definitely one of my favorite players growing up. And a guy that I definitely try to model my game around,” Durbin said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Obviously a long way to go, but he was a dude I really enjoyed watching.”

Durbin also has a close mutual connection with Pedroia. His manager with the Brewers last year, two-time Manager of the Year Pat Murphy, was also Pedroia's head coach when he played collegiately at Arizona State.

“I would ask (Murphy) a lot of questions more than anything, and he would tell me stories all the time of when he coached him back at ASU. And he's texting Pedroia, telling him that I'm coming over (to the Red Sox) and stuff,” said Durbin, per Browne.

Pedroia's passion for the game was what captured the attention of Red Sox fans, and Durbin showed some of that same fire as a rookie in Milwaukee. But Pedroia was also on an easy Hall of Fame track before injuries began curtailing his progress in his early 30s.

Red Sox fans shouldn't expect Durbin to be Pedroia 2.0 simply because they're roughly the same height. But Pedroia still helped lay out the blueprint for this fan base to embrace Durbin if he plays a big role.

