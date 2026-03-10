Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Given Own Signature Sam Adams Beer

The Boston Red Sox have one of the very best pitchers in baseball in Garrett Crochet.

It's pretty difficult to deny that fact. Crochet made 32 starts in his first season with Boston and logged a 2.59 ERA while finishing second in the American League Cy Young Award race behind Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Clearly, he's electric on the mound. But what about in a brewery?

On Monday, Samuel Adams announced a brand new “Our City. Our Beer” variety pack featuring stars around Boston, including, yes, Garrett Crochet. Plus, Derrick White of the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman and Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara. Samuel Adams announced the news in a press release on Monday.

The Red Sox star has found a new venture

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"All-Star Lineup," the press release read. "The 'Our City. Our Beer.' Variety Pack features a wheat ale, an American pale ale, a lager, and a pilsner - four of the five top favorite styles for New England craft drinkers, delivering on exactly what fans crave. No. 1. (Derrick) White Ale. Style: Wheat Ale. Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.3%. Flavor Notes: Vibrant citrus flavor with a touch of spice; smooth, complex finish. Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, flaked wheat. Special Ingredients: Orange zest, lemon zest, coriander, rose hips, hibiscus, plum, grains of paradise and anise. On Draft: March-May

"Crochet’s Pale Ale. Style: American Pale Ale. Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.8%. Flavor Notes: Zesty, intense citrus hops; tropical aroma; crisp finish. Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, blonde roasted oats. Hop Varieties: Simcoe, Centennial, Cascade, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic. On Draft: June-August."

You can find the entire press release here.

That's not all, though. Crochet, Chara, White and Edelman all will be at Banners Kitchen and Tap on April 4 to serve their new beers.

Crochet has shown that he is one of the best pitchers in baseball as a member of the Red Sox. How is he as a brewmaster? Well, if you're of age, that's a question you can find out the answer to in the not-so-distant future.