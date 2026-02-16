Red Sox's Jarren Duran Makes Feelings Clear on Constant Trade Rumors

For as often as Jarren Duran's name has been thrown around the trade rumor mill over the last couple of seasons, it doesn't seem as though the Boston Red Sox have ever come that close to shipping him out.

At the start of the offseason, many assumed there was a better than 50% chance that Duran would go, purely because of the outfield numbers game. But Duran arrived at spring training at the end of last week, joining three other starting caliber outfielders and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida in a brutal logjam.

Even now that most of the offseason work seems done, there's no telling whether Duran is safe from trades, and for how long. But it seems that by now, he's developed a mentality about the whole situation that works best for his game.

What Duran said about trade speculation

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Monday, Duran essentially said he pays no attention to trade speculation at this point in his first media availability of the spring in Fort Myers (via @RedSox on X).

"I never look at that stuff," Duran said. "My parents look at it enough for me. They text me like, 'Did you get traded?' And I'm like, 'You really think I'm not going to tell you if I get traded? Come on.' So no, I never give it any two cents. It's in God's hands, and whatever happens, happens."

It was a fairly entertaining eight-minute presser for Duran on the whole. He talked about playing right field in the World Baseball Classic and how excited he was to play a key role on Team Mexico. He got a bit chippy when defending his past results against left-handed pitching. And he also said Trevor Story recently claimed the seat next to him on planes this year after Rob Refsnyder's departure.

If the trade deadline rolls around and all of the outfielders are healthy, be prepared for Duran's name to keep coming up, unless he's having another season like the one he put up in 2024. But the 29-year-old thrived last season right around the deadline, so perhaps he's arrived at a point when he thrives amid the chaos.

