Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Decision is Obvious, Insider Projects

A lot has changed in a year for Boston Red Sox utility man Kristian Campbell.

Last spring training, Campbell was a prospect in the middle of a meteoric rise, hoping to win the starting second base job out of camp in Florida. After he successfully did so, he had a great first month in the majors that included a $60 million contract extension -- and then the bottom fell out.

After spending the last 3 1/2 months of the regular season with Triple-A Worcester, Campbell played winter ball in Puerto Rico, where he focused his efforts solely on playing the outfield. That puts him in a difficult position to make the team for the Red Sox coming out of spring training this year, even if it's the right move to jump-start his career.

Campbell's odds of making opening day roster next to zero

On Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive released an opening day Red Sox roster projection, and because of that overcrowded outfield, the insider projected that Campbell would once again be optioned to Worcester.

"Campbell is unlikely to see much time in the infield this season and after a lot of run in spring training, projects to be a starting outfielder for the WooSox," Cotillo wrote. "He’ll be in the mix as a call-up option as injuries pop up."

It's unfortunate for Campbell how obvious it seems that he'll be optioned. Because the Red Sox made it pretty clear in winter ball that they see him as an outfielder, and not a second baseman, where he was dreadful defensively for the first two-plus months in the majors, he's way behind the 8-ball.

Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Nate Eaton were all on Cotillo's projection as outfielders. One is likely to serve as the designated hitter on most days, but that still leaves virtually no chance for Campbell, barring a trade or an injury.

Boston has said all along that it still believes in the talent of Campbell, but it's shaping up to be quite a crucial year to prove that he still belongs on the projected roster for several years to come. Starting that quest to prove himself in Triple-A adds an interesting wrinkle.

