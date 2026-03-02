Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Has Golden Opportunity to Win Back MLB Job

With the World Baseball Classic about to kick off, it should give some members of the Boston Red Sox more looks in camp as they try to break through and make the big league club.

For example, the outfield is wide open right now for Boston. Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida are all going to be participating in the World Baseball Classic. Despite the fact that the position is loaded for Boston, there will be guys who get extra looks during the tournament in Spring Training games, including Kristian Campbell. And that's for the best.

For Campbell, he has all of the upside in the world. He showed that early in the 2025 season, but then he started to slump and was sent down to the minors in the summer and didn't return. Now, he's getting most of his looks in the outfield, which is obviously full at the moment. This will be his shot to consistently show what he can do and MLB.com's Ian Browne noted that if Campbell can "regain the stroke that made him a top prospect," the team can find big league at-bats for him.

It's Kristian Campbell's time to show what he can do

Jun 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) makes a catch for an out against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Fenway Park.

"Campbell lone ranger in OF," Browne wrote. "Kristian Campbell’s path to making the team isn’t nearly as clear-cut as it was a year ago, when he broke camp as the starting second baseman. This season, he is an outfielder — one of many on the Red Sox. But for at least this week, he is the lone ranger. All of his friends have left town. Campbell started in center field on Sunday and should be a near-daily presence in the lineup while his outfield-mates are participating in international play.

"[Alex Cora] has said numerous times that if Campbell can regain the stroke that made him a top prospect in the game going into last season, the team can find at-bats for him. Boston’s outfield is left-handed-heavy, so Campbell’s right-handed bat could find its way to Fenway if things break right."

So, the World Baseball Classic could actually end up being huge for Campbell if he's able to get into a rhythm offensively now. His most likely path remains Triple-A to kick off the season, but now is the time for him to prove that idea wrong.