Red Sox Embattled All-Star Stealing the Show in Spring Training

The Boston Red Sox have caught plenty of heat from their fans for not trading outfielder Jarren Duran this offseason, but there was a reason they didn't pull the trigger.

Duran, who struggled to live up to his 2024 All-Star standards last season, finds himself in a bit of an awkward position this year. Boston has three other outfielders who grade out as better defenders, so now that he looks to be safe from the trade machine for now, he'll likely get a lot of his at-bats as a designated hitter.

Though Duran might not be your stereotypical DH, he's currently in the process of dominating the headlines during spring training, and possibly changing a few minds on the decision to keep him around.

Duran can't stop going yard

Aug 25, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

After homering against Cy Young winner Chris Sale on Friday in an impressive left-on-left matchup, Duran returned to JetBlue Park on Saturday and left the yard not just once, but twice.

In the first inning, Duran went deep against Minnesota Twins righty starter Taj Bradley to deep right-center field. In the fourth, he victimized another lefty in reliever Kendry Rojas. All told, it was three home runs in the span of five at-bats, and all of them traveled just over 400 feet.

JARREN DURAN CAN'T STOP HOMERING! 2ND OF THE DAY! 3RD IN 2 DAYS! AND OFF ANOTHER LEFTY! pic.twitter.com/A05O9w6H1U — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 28, 2026

Duran has homered in back-to-back games seven times during the regular season thus far in his career. But he's never had a two-homer game, and he's also never hit three home runs in three games, let alone two.

Duran's high-end exit velocities have long suggested he could hit for more home run power. He's got over 40 doubles in each of the last two season and has led the American League in triples in both seasons as well, but he hit just 21 home runs in 2024, then 16 last year.

If a 30-homer, 30-stolen base season is in store, the Red Sox will be more than glad they hung onto Duran, no matter what position he's playing. And as early as it may be, he's sending strong signals that it's possible.