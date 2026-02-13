Red Sox's Most Common Offseason Criticism Isn't Entirely Justified

Seemingly everyone is worried about the Boston Red Sox's perceived inability to hit home runs.

This offseason, the Red Sox only added one 20-homer bat (Willson Contreras) and allowed Alex Bregman and his 18 home runs to walk to the Chicago Cubs. For a team that was 23rd in homers after trading away Rafael Devers last year, it felt like a failure to deliver.

However, as we should all recognize at this point after watching the trade deadline unfold for the Red Sox last year, we can't truly judge roster construction on Feb. 13. We have to bank on the possibility of more moves coming.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox shouldn't ignore criticism, but...

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Obviously, there's a chance that the Red Sox's lack of home run power keeps them from reaching their full potential in a crowded American League East. But one also has to consider the fact that they markedly improved their starting rotation, and that group should be a lot deeper this year than it was at any point last year.

Recall that the Red Sox arrived at the trade deadline, and it felt like they were one starting pitcher short. But a package involving two of the Red Sox's consensus top three prospects at the time, including lefty fireballer Payton Tolle, seemingly wasn't enough for the Minnesota Twins to consider parting with All-Star righty Joe Ryan.

Prices for starting pitching were exorbitant, and will continue to be in a league where pitching injuries are only growing more prevalent. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suárez, who the Red Sox pursue as a first-base option but ended up being traded to the Seattle Mariners, went for a package of three prospects that didn't include a true blue-chipper.

Would it have been nice for the Red Sox to sign a Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber? Absolutely. But the Red Sox at least have time to correct that error in theory, which could not have been said if they'd failed the starting pitching portion of the test.

More MLB: Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela Lineup Decisions