Red Sox's Series Win Over Brewers Serves As Reminder on Caleb Durbin Trade

Wednesday's win had to be cathartic for the Boston Red Sox on so many levels.

With a 5-0 shutout of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Red Sox picked up their first series win of the season, and they did it against Shane Drohan in his major league debut. Drohan, one of six players included in the Feb. 9 trade that brought Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio to Boston, took the loss after allowing three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings of work.

At 4-8, the Red Sox still have a long way to go to get back to .500, let alone compete for a playoff spot. But that series win should serve as a reminder that judging this team, or the individual trade that defined both of these rosters, is a long game.

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Season still less than 10% finished

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) makes a catch and throw to first base for an out against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Durbin and Monasterio went a combined 0-for-5 in Wednesday's game -- albeit with four walks, an RBI, and a run scored. It would be foolish to insinuate anything about the Red Sox "winning" the trade based on winning the series, especially when Kyle Harrison didn't pitch for Milwaukee.

What the Red Sox did tell us, however, was that they've got some fight in them. Sonny Gray, who came over in a trade with another National League Central team, was masterful through seven shutout innings. Wilyer Abreu continued to set the tone for the offense while so many others have remained anemic.

At long last, the Red Sox ended play without the worst record in Major League Baseball, thanks to a shocking 4-9 start from the Seattle Mariners.

Last year's series sweep in Milwaukee was arguably the low point of the Red Sox's season, so if there's anything else to take heart in for Boston right now, it's that this Brewers team can't torment them anymore this year -- at least, not in direct competition.

This might still be the disastrous season for the Red Sox that many have already declared it to be, but we won't know the answer for at least a couple more months. And if things turn around, it will be fitting that it began against the Brewers.