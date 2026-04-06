Pat Murphy Shoots Down Red Sox's Caleb Durbin Concerns With Dustin Pedroia Hint

Judging a trade after nine regular-season games is likely a fool's errand, and yet, the Boston Red Sox can't be thrilled with the way their February deal with the Milwaukee Brewers has played out thus far.

Caleb Durbin, the Red Sox's new starting third baseman, has the lowest OPS of any qualified hitter in the majors so far. But Brewers manager Pat Murphy is here to put Red Sox fans' minds at ease, or at least, the ones who haven't jumped the ship and started thinking about New England Patriots games after a 2-7 start.

"I don’t worry about that kid," Murphy said on Monday, per Rob Bradford of WEEI. "Don’t lose sleep over his lack of numbers so far. I knew another kid who played for Boston and started slow, and he’s going to get his number put up there someday."

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Murphy stands up for Durbin

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Red Sox were getting ready to open a three-game series against the Brewers on Monday at 6:45 p.m. ET, and the two teams looked to be headed in opposite directions. Lefty starter Kyle Harrison, the top piece of the return for Durbin, was off to a great start through two games on the mound, and fellow southpaw Shane Drohan was called up for his major league debut on the day of the series opener.

Murphy, however, invoked Dustin Pedroia in the quote referenced above to illustrate why his experience in the game of baseball had taught him that Durbin would be okay. Sure, Durbin maybe won't be a borderline Hall of Famer someday, as Pedroia was. That's not the point.

After 30 plate appearances, Durbin looks like the worst hitter in the majors. But that might well be 5% of his season workload. Let's have the conversation in a month or so, because Pedroia took a lot longer to get going in his first season in Boston.

Granted, the Red Sox don't likely have a month to get their act together if they want to stay in contention for the playoffs this year. But Durbin giving them anything productive at the plate would be a step toward winning some games, even if he's not above league average for a bit.