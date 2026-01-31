Red Sox Miss as 33-Year-Old Gold Glover Joins Phillies

The Boston Red Sox have been surveying the market for infielders and one player who was linked to the organization came off the board on Friday night.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that former Seattle Mariners Gold Glove Award winner Dylan Moore landed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies and reported that the Red Sox had interest in the 33-year-old as well.

"Free agent Dylan Moore has a deal with the Phillies, source says," Cotillo wrote on X. "Red Sox had interest here. Minor league deal for Moore in Philadelphia. Missed that [The Athletic's Will Sammon] was on this."

The Red Sox aren't going to bring the Gold Glover to town

This isn't the first time it was reported that the Red Sox had interest in Moore. Cotillo reported on Jan. 26 that the Red Sox had conversations with Moore, but acknowledged that it wasn't clear if Boston would be his landing spot.

"They’ve had some conversations with Dylan Moore, per source, but unclear if they’ll be his final destination," Cotillo wrote.

Moore would've brought elite defense with him to Boston. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2024 and can play all over the diamond. But if the Red Sox had signed him, many likely would've pointed to offensive struggles to criticize the move. He's a career .206 hitter, but has hit double-digit homers over the last two seasons. But this could be viewed as a missed opportunity.

With the way the offseason has gone, no move is typically universally loved. If the Red Sox had signed Moore, some in the fanbase likely would've said it wasn't enough, while others would've been happy about the defense. There is still time left if Boston wants to make another move, but there isn't any perfect fit left that checks every box. Moore would've brought an element to town that it hasn't had over the last few seasons, but he's going to Philadelphia.

Boston is in a good position with Spring Training quickly approaching, although it could always get better. One option is off the board. Now, we wait to see who pops up next.

