Red Sox's Tune Changing On Alex Bregman After Pete Alonso Whiff

So far this offseason, the Boston Red Sox have not only failed to add a new power bat, but they've let one of their best all-around bats linger in free agency.

Three-time All-Star Alex Bregman remains unsigned, and after missing out on first baseman Pete Alonso, who the Red Sox reportedly offered a smaller deal than the one he got from the Baltimore Orioles, Boston is under more immense pressure than ever before to make sure Bregman returns.

Throughout the week, we've heard that bringing Bregman back is reportedly the Red Sox's "priority." However, the fact that they seemed to be scared off by Alonso's age leaves plenty of room for uncertainty that Bregman, who is a year older, could return to Boston this winter.

Craig Breslow's Bregman comments have evolved

On Wednesday, to conclude the winter meetings, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow updated where things stood with Bregman, and although he didn't necessarily commit to the 31-year-old being a "priority," he strongly hinted that the pursuit would pick up.

“We saw what he was able to bring on the field and in the clubhouse last year and he’s still out there,” Breslow said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “He’s still out there and he’s a guy that can fit our roster particularly well.”

While it's natural for the tone of an offseason to change after some time to let the season digest, it was noteworthy that at last month's general manager meetings, Breslow played things coy when asked a similar question about Bregman.

“I’m going to stop short of talking about individual pursuits,” Breslow said on Nov. 12, per Cotillo. “We recognize what he has done for us. We also recognize what he could potentially do for us.”

Clearly, the urgency will need to pick up for the Red Sox here. They don't just need to bring back Bregman -- they need at least one other impact bat, be it Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suárez, or someone a bit more unexpected.

And they'd better work quickly, because it's obvious that the rest of the American League East is going for glory next season.

More MLB: Red Sox's Latest Confirmed Trade Target Could Help Flip AL East Race