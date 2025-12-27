Red Sox's Updated List Of Targets Includes Iffy Cardinals, Astros Trade Options

We've got a new update on where the Boston Red Sox's pursuit of offense stands, and not every name on the list will get the fan base jazzed up.

Though a new deal for Alex Bregman is still probably the Red Sox's primary objective, we've entered the point in the offseason where parallel pursuits are necessary. Second baseman Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks and free agent middle infielder Bo Bichette are worthy backup plans who one could even argue would be more impactful than Bregman over the next five years.

However, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe also reported Saturday that the Red Sox remain in on two hitters that really should be last resorts.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox considering Donovan, Paredes (too heavily?)

According to Speier, the Red Sox remained engaged on trades for Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan as of Saturday, and the insider went as far as to call both players "front-burner" targets.

"According to major league sources, the team’s primary targets remain fairly consistent: Free agent infielders Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, as well as trade candidates Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Isaac Paredes (Astros), and Brendan Donovan (Cardinals)," Speier wrote.

"Aside from Marte, who is a switch-hitter, all are right-handed. There are additional alternatives on both the trade and free agent markets, but to date, that group of five occupies the front-burner pursuits."

Paredes is a two-time All-Star while Donovan made his first All-Star team this past season, but to be candid, neither has the upside of a Bichette, Marte, or Bregman.

With Paredes, defense is always going to be a limiting factor (negative-3 outs above average at third this year), and as much as his pull-happy swing might play at Fenway Park, it limits his potential at opposing ballparks like Yankee Stadium and Camden Yards.

Donovan, meanwhile, doesn't have the kind of power the Red Sox need to add to their lineup. He's a very complete and versatile ballplayer, but Boston has lots of versatile guys already. What they need is someone who can guarantee 20-plus home runs, something Donovan has yet to do in the big leagues.

More MLB: Red Sox Lose 30-Year-Old Backstop To Phillies In Free Agency