Inside Red Sox’s Failed 3-Team Push for Isaac Paredes

The Boston Red Sox have clearly been looking around for more infield talent and an intriguing report dropped on Sunday afternoon showing just how serious the team has been.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal reported that the Red Sox, Houston Astros and St. Louis had "serious discussions" about a three-team trade that would've brought Isaac Paredes to Boston while Brendan Donovan would have landed in Houston.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"In another sign that the Houston Astros are trying to lessen their infield surplus, the team had serious discussions about a three-way trade in which they would have sent Isaac Paredes to Boston and acquired utilityman Brendan Donovan," Rome and Rosnethal wrote. "Donovan ultimately went from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Astros’ American League West rivals, the Seattle Mariners. The Red Sox, too, were shut out. Not only did they fail to land Paredes in the three-team deal, but a parallel attempt to acquire Donovan also sputtered, people familiar with the conversations said.

The Red Sox could use one more slugger

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"Boston remains in need of an infielder, and the Astros are still shopping both Paredes and first baseman Christian Walker before Wednesday’s first day of spring training workouts. Multiple league sources have indicated Paredes is more likely to be dealt than Walker, whose cumbersome contract and limited no-trade clause make it more difficult to move him."

What could have been? Paredes is just 26 years old and has two seasons of control. He could play second base and give Boston a right-handed slugger with 30-plus homer power. Unfortunately, the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays got in the way in a separate three-team trade based around Donovan.

Fortunately, Rome and Rosenthal reported that Boston is still one of five teams interested in the young slugger.

"Boston remains one of at least five teams engaged with the Astros about Paredes, according to multiple league sources," Rome and Rosenthal wrote. "Another is the Pittsburgh Pirates, who need an upgrade at third base and tried unsuccessfully to sign free-agent Eugenio Suárez before his agreement with the Cincinnati Reds.

"Based on the needs of both teams, Boston remains Houston’s most straightforward trade partner. The Red Sox have a surplus of left-handed hitting outfielders, any of whom would help to strengthen Houston’s most unsettled position group."

If the Red Sox are going to add one more bat this offseason, there may not be an option better than Paredes. If Boston can get a deal done, arguably the club will be in a better position than it was at the end of the 2025 season. Stay tuned. These rumors aren't going away.

More MLB: Red Sox–Cubs Trade Update Shows Boston Means Business