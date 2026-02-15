Red Sox's Willson Contreras Lays Down Gauntlet for 3 Young Teammates

Willson Contreras' first in-uniform comments with the Boston Red Sox came on Saturday.

Contreras, the three-time All-Star catcher-turned-first-baseman, was the Red Sox's biggest offensive addition of the winter. He hit 20 home runs last season, so Boston seems to be counting on an uptick in his power to help the overall offense not be a complete punch and judy show.

However, Contreras doesn't think he's the only one who can increase their power from year to year on the Boston roster.

Which players does Contreras see as power candidates?

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) doubles during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

During his session with the media in attendance at JetBlue Park, Contreras first singled out center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela as a candidate to hit more home runs this year than last, and added two 2025 rookies under the same umbrella.

“I think he can add some more power,” Contreras said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I think of course Roman Anthony is there. Marcelo Mayer is there. I think it’s really impressive how they go through their business and how much power they have already, even though they’re young. I think with the future, they’re going to add a lot more.”

Last season, Rafaela hit 16 home runs, while Anthony and Mayer added eight and two, respectively. Anthony only played 71 games and Mayer 44, so one would figure both of their numbers would naturally go up if they got into the triple digits.

So, after those three combined for 28 home runs, would it be fair for the Red Sox to hope for double that total? Maybe even 60-plus?

Contreras instilling faith in the youngsters is a savvy move, because frankly, the Red Sox are counting heavily on all the names above to help bolster the offense. Many thought a bigger offensive addition was coming, which is not to disparage Contreras, but to point out that at one point, Kyle Schwarber seemed like a potential target.

The Red Sox won't be an outright bad offense this year. But Contreras, along with the three guys he singled out, will have a lot to do with just how good it turns out.

