Red Sox’s Biggest Spring X-Factor Isn’t Roman Anthony or Garrett Crochet

One of the most intriguing storylines for the Boston Red Sox this offseason is going to be young infielder Marcelo Mayer.

Mayer is someone with all the upside in the world. He was selected with the No. 4 overall pick out of high school in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. He's just 23 years old and already got a taste of big league action in 2025. When Alex Bregman went down with a quad injury, it opened the door for Mayer to make the jump to the big leagues. Boston didn't lose a step defensively whatsoever with Mayer over at third base replacing the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner, which is impressive in itself.

He showed some pop as well offensive. Mayer slashed .228/.272/.402 with four homers and 10 RBIs in just 44 games played. Unfortunately, his season was ended early due to a wrist injury. Now, he enters camp looking to land a consistent role in the big leagues at either second base or third base.

Marcelo Mayer is someone to be excited about

Jul 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Spring Training camp opening up, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already has opened up about the opportunity ahead for Mayer, as transcribed by Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald.

"He needs to come into camp and compete and show us what he’s capable of, but he’s got a ton of potential, absolutely, to be an everyday player," Breslow said. " ... He’ll have an opportunity in front of him to come in and compete for a spot."

Breslow also talked how things could work positionally for Mayer as well.

"We’ll work backwards from what is best for the team and what is best for each individual and you hope those things overlap, but Marcelo has also been pretty outspoken about his willingness to do whatever is needed, whatever is best for the team,” Breslow said. “If that’s playing one position, if that’s moving around, if that’s learning a new position, I think he’s looking for a way to contribute.”

There arguably are few players in camp more interesting than Mayer right now. This is a guy who was the Red Sox's top prospect at one point, even ahead of Roman Anthony. The loss of Bregman was tough, but it has seemingly been forgotten how much potential Mayer has. The moves of the offseason to bring in Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin were great, but Mayer has the upside to be the Bregman replacement the team needs. Now, they just have to keep him healthy.

