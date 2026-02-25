Red Sox Share What’s Next for Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval

It sounds like the Boston Red Sox's competition for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation could heat up a bit in the near future.

As Spring Training approached, the guys mentioned as possibilities for the No. 5 spot were Johan Oviedo, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Patrick Sandoval and Kutter Crawford. Oviedo still appears to be the most likely option for the job thanks in large part to the large price tag the Red Sox paid to bring him to town in the trade market, including former Boston prospect Jhostynxon García.

The competition hasn't been at full strength anyway, as well. Both Sandoval and Crawford are working their way back into full action after missing the 2025 season. On Tuesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on both, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox got updates on both starters

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval have yet to make their Grapefruit League debuts," Smith wrote. "Both are in the mix for the No. 5 starter spot. 'They’re behind but trending in the right direction,' manager Alex Cora said. Sandoval missed last season after he underwent an internal brace procedure. His next step is to throw another live batting practice session. 'He threw the ball well the other day,' Cora said. 'Velo was up, 94, 95 (mph), which is eye-opening.' Crawford missed 2025 because of patellar tendinopathy in his right knee and wrist surgery. 'The next one for Kutter is an up-and-down,' Cora said."

The Red Sox's rotation depth is great on paper, but it won't necessarily impact the club too much until guys are healthy and operating fully. So far, Tolle and Early have both taken the hill in Spring Training contests. Oviedo is expected to make his Red Sox debut on Wednesday.

Hopefully both Sandoval and Crawford can get up to speed quickly so this thing can really turn into a full-blown competition for that final rotation spot. The Red Sox saw last year how much pitching injuries can dismantle the rotation, which is why it's good the club stocked up on arms. But the club needs everyone to be healthy.