Red Sox Should Monitor Blue Jays Star Closely This Offseason
One thing that has been abundantly clear so far this offseason is that the Boston Red Sox need a boost for the starting rotation and will be on the lookout for some more talent this winter.
The Red Sox's rotation seemingly had a surplus early on in 2025 leading to the team cutting ties with guys like Quinn Priester and Sean Newcomb. But, injuries absolutely decimated the team's depth and by the time the playoffs began, the Red Sox were relying on young guys who weren't expected to play a role in the majors this year. Injured pitchers for Boston included Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Hunter Dobbins, Richard Fitts, and Lucas Giolito among others.
The rotation went from a surplus, to a deficit and now the Red Sox will need to add over the next few months to help solve this issue. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already acknowledged this fact.
Over the next few months, you'll likely hear a lot about big-name starters, like Joe Ryan. But, another starter the Red Sox should consider currently is in the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays: Shane Bieber.
The Red Sox should target Shane Bieber
It was reported last offseason that the Red Sox made a "serious push" to sign Bieber last year. Boston missed out, though, as Bieber opted to stick around and rehab with the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland ended up trading him this past summer to the Blue Jays and he even started Game 7 of the American League Championship Series for the organization.
Bieber has a $16 million player option for 2026. He has pitched well enough -- a 3.57 ERA in seven regular season appearances this season and three straight playoff appearances with two earned runs -- to warrant turning down the option and heading to the open market. Bieber is a former Cy Young Award winner, two-time All-Star, Gold Glove Award winner, and has had clear ties to Boston in the past. Essentially, this guy does it all and now is helping the Blue Jays in their run to the World Series.
When the Red Sox look to add pitching, he should be at the top of the list if he becomes available.
