Red Sox Get Ketel Marte Trade Update, Ahead Of Blue Jays

Although the Boston Red Sox haven't made a splash yet at the winter meetings, it sounds like they aren't leaving any stone unturned.

Over the last few weeks, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, and Kyle Schwarber were the subject of a lot of rumors for Boston. The Red Sox need at least one slugger and these three have been obvious fits. But Schwarber is now off the market, and Boston isn't the only team interested in Bregman or Alonso.

On top of these three, Bo Bichette has been another free agent the club reportedly met with. When it comes to the trade market, one player that has emerged as a potential fit is Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star infielder Ketel Marte.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Boston's interest in Marte on Sunday. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also did. On Monday, Rob Bradford of WEEI threw cold water on the idea by saying "no real momentum" had been made. Things move quickly at the winter meetings, though, and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported on Monday night that there had been some "exchanges of names" with Arizona when it came to Marte.

The rumor mill continued to spin on Tuesday. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Boston is "viewed as stronger candidates" than the Toronto Blue Jays for Marte.

"The Red Sox are viewed as stronger candidates to land Ketel Marte than their AL East rival Blue Jays, because Boston has greater depth of MLB-ready starting pitchers," Morosi wrote.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe also talked about the idea of Boston showing interest in Marte on Tuesday.

"The Red Sox’ wide search for major offensive upgrades at the Winter Meetings has sent them to the trade market, where they have explored possible deals for at least four different All-Stars, according to a league source," Healey wrote. "They have discussed second baseman Ketel Marte with the Diamondbacks, shortstop Corey Seager with the Rangers, third baseman Isaac Paredes with the Astros, and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan with the Cardinals, a source said...

"Marte, 32, has five years and $91 million (plus an $11.5 million player option for 2031) left on the contract extension he signed in April. He is coming off another excellent offensive season, having won a second Silver Slugger in a row after slashing .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs in 126 games. The Diamondbacks are considering dealing their star in part because they are pitching-needy."

Marte is a stellar player. He's 32 years old and is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons. He also finished third in the National League Most Valuable Player race in 2024. He's the type of player that would be an upgrade at second base, but a deal would only make sense if Boston doesn't strike in free agency. Arguably, signing Bregman and Alonso should be the top two priorities for the team. Marte would be a good option after that.

