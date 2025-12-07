Red Sox, Bo Bichette Pursuit Reportedly Depends On Kyle Tucker

The Boston Red Sox's infield has a lot of questions right now and fortunately there are high-end options out there for the taking right now.

Boston All-Star Alex Bregman is available and proved in 2025 that he can thrive with the organization. If the Red Sox were to bring him back, they could plop him at third base and know they will be alright at the position for years to come. Trevor Story is locked in at shortstop. Marcelo Mayer seems in line to be an everyday player, potentially at second base or third base depending on how the offseason shakes out. First base is completely up in the air, although Triston Casas is the incumbent option.

If Bregman isn't the option, there are other options out there. For example, former Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette was linked to the Red Sox by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale added fuel to the fire by noting that if Kyle Tucker -- who recently visited with the organization -- signs in Toronto, that could open the door for Bichette to Boston.

Is Bo Bichette an option for Boston?

"The Blue Jays have made it no secret that they want Tucker, but found it comical that so much was made about Tucker’s visit to their spring facility in Dunedin considering it’s less than a 30-minute drive from Tucker’s home in Tampa," Nightengale wrote. "Tucker, who doesn’t have to be the primary star with Vladimir Guerrero entrenched as the face of the Blue Jays, could be the perfect fit.

"George Springer’s contract expires in a year and starter Kevin Gausman’s salary also comes off the books. If Tucker signs in Toronto, it would all but officially end Bo Bichette’s tenure north of the border, where he could wind up in Boston."

Bichette is a star in his own right. He's four years younger than Bregman and has massive upside. Bichette played shortstop for Toronto, but there's been chatter this offseason about the possibility of him flipping to second base or third base. If Bregman doesn't come back, there may not be a better option out there for the infield than Bichette.

Bichette is a two-time All-Star and is coming off a season in which he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 homers and 94 RBIs in 139 games played.

