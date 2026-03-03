Red Sox Speedster Can Arrive in Boston Sooner Than Expected With Big Week

It's a surprisingly important week for some of the players left in Boston Red Sox camp.

With so much of the roster off to participate in the World Baseball Classic, there will be players left behind who get to play bigger roles than anyone usually does in a spring game. In particular, since all four of Boston's standout outfielders will be gone, it's a chance for some newcomers to shine.

One of the stories of the spring so far has been the emergence of Braiden Ward, the 27-year-old outfielder acquired from the Colorado Rockies. He hasn't yet made his major league debut, but this week could be the perfect time to accelerate that timeline.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Braiden Ward has opportunity to show more than speed

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Braiden Ward (92) slides home as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (55) tags him out at home plate during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ward has one clear path to an impact role in the majors, and it will come with using his legs. He stole an incredible 57 bases in 97 minor-league games last year, and in spring training, he's up to eight in nine tries.

That already has manager Alex Cora openly speculating that Ward could be an inclusion on the playoff roster, and that very notion has Ward beyond excited.

“Heck yeah,” Ward said recently, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. “Hopefully I can be the next Dave Roberts.”

Ward would likely play mostly a bench role in Boston this year, but this week, he's getting the opportunity to start some games, and after a 7-for-18 start to the spring, he'll have to continue to show he can at least hang in against big-league-caliber pitching.

“I just came out here trying to prove what I can do, which is run really fast and cause havoc. And I feel like I’ve done that. I’m just trying to make a name for myself here, in the sense of I want to prove that I belong, especially because I play a different style of game," Ward told Healey.

"I’m not hitting homers; I’m stealing bags, which is unique. Showing that I belong here and showing everyone why I’m here is a big thing for me.”

The Red Sox have every reason to believe Ward will be an important role player at some point by the end of the year. But until his debut comes, this week's action will be his most prominent moment in the spotlight.