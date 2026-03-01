Braiden Ward. Remember the name, Boston Red Sox fans.

Acquired in a November trade with the Colorado Rockies for lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino, Ward is a 27-year-old outfielder/utility player who has never made it to the major leagues. But judging by his spring so far, it won't be long until that fact changes.

Ward has the most electric speed we've seen at Red Sox camp so far, and we know that trait is highly valued by all organizations, and this one in particular. And from what we've seen of Ward's on-field impact so far this spring, it looks as though it's only a matter of time before that speed is impacting games.

Braiden Ward winning over Red Sox, Alex Cora

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves contained Ward's best moments of the spring thus far, as he turned what could have been a single and a subsequent groundout into a run for Boston after entering as a substitute in a blowout loss.

Braiden Ward doing his best Jarren Duran impression.



Takes second on a routine single into RF that wasn’t handled with any urgency. Then scores from second on a ground ball to 1B. pic.twitter.com/SJN3CprdaM — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 27, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora saw what everyone else who tuned in for the game did, and his latest comments about Ward seemed to signal that the organization already views the speedster as a strong candidate for the playoff roster.

"The speed is real," Cora said, per Tyler Milliken of 98.5 The Sports Hub. "He’s one of these guys that is very unique, and we’ll see what happens during the season, but thinking ahead those are the guys that you need in September, you need in October. We might need him before, but he’s getting our attention."

Another way to get attention is to steal 57 bases in 97 games, as Ward did in the minors last season. And it's probably no accident that the Red Sox included fellow speedster David Hamilton in the trade package with the Milwaukee Brewers for Caleb Durbin. Boston likely felt Ward could at least plug the hole Hamilton was leaving behind.

Ward has quickly gone from a name buried on the depth chart to a real spring training storyline. It's now on him to keep up that momentum until he eventually earns that major league debut.