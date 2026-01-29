Red Sox Star-Studded Options Include Eugenio Suárez, More

Do the Boston Red Sox have another move up their sleeve?

From the sheer volume of rumors and speculation out there, it would make sense to assume that something else is coming. Boston has loaded up with pitching and acquired Willson Contreras, but there is still a hole in the infield with Alex Bregman no longer a part of the organization.

This idea of Bregman being gone has been the catalyst for endless rumors. The Red Sox did pivot — and made a good move in the process — by signing All-Star starting pitcher Ranger Suárez. If healthy, the Red Sox have one of the best overall starting rotations on paper. There's plenty of firepower throughout the lineup, but it could still use another boost in the infield. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand — like many other insiders out there — threw Eugenio Suárez, Isaac Paredes and Brendan Donovan's names out there as potential fits.

The Red Sox could use a boost

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox have been active this offseason, adding Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, but the loss of Alex Bregman created a huge hole in the infield," Feinsand wrote. "Marcelo Mayer is capable of playing either second or third base, giving the Red Sox some options. Could Eugenio Suárez be the solution at third, adding a big power bat to the lineup? Or perhaps a trade for Isaac Paredes or Brendan Donovan is the preferred route? Either way, Boston remains in need of a starting infielder and seems likely to add one soon."

On Wednesday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo predicted that Suárez will join the team in a roster projection for Opening Day. At this point, Suárez makes the most sense in free agency. He'd add pop to the middle of the order, but he isn't great defensively. It comes down to whether the Red Sox want to add more much-needed power, or stick with a defense-first approach. At this point in the offseason, they aren't going to get a guy who checks every box.

Paredes, like Suárez, would add power and not-so-great defense. Plus, he would cost the Red Sox a pretty penny trade-wise. Donovan would cost a lot and is a left-handed bat, which Boston has a lot of.

These three have been mentioned for Boston endlessly. At this point, it seems like a waiting game until something happens.

