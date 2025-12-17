Red Sox Tabbed 'Best Match' For Projected $189M Blue Jays Superstar

Is Alex Bregman the best free-agent fit for the Boston Red Sox?

Many will argue he is, and that's understandable when considering how much Bregman meant to the Boston lineup and clubhouse in his first (and potentially only) season as a Red Sox. But there's one other American League East infielder who could reasonably outperform Bregman over the course of their respective contracts.

On Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic graded the Red Sox, not the Toronto Blue Jays, as the "best match" for 27-year-old shortstop Bo Bichette, a longtime star for the team that outslugged the Red Sox on the way to a division title this year.

Is Bichette better fit than Bregman?

"Bichette is only 27 and can play second base, shortstop or third base. He’s led the AL in hits twice already and is a really focused, hard-working player who would become an instant fan favorite in Boston," wrote Bowden.

"Fenway Park’s unusual dimensions — with the Green Monster in left and the short porch in right — would benefit Bichette, who uses the whole field well. The Red Sox could make him their everyday third or second baseman."

Bichette has always raked at Fenway, hitting .329 with a .907 OPS and six home runs (his second-most at any visiting ballpark) in 35 games there. But is he a better fit for this team right now than Bregman, who had the same reputation last offseason?

The defense works in Bregman's favor, while age is on Bichette's side, so at the end of the day, it really comes down to which bat Boston prefers -- without factoring in other suitors, which could be a particularly tough obstacle to overcome in Bichette's case if the contracts are roughly equal.

Earlier this offseason, Bowden projected Bichette to sign a seven-year, $189 million contract. He also tabbed Bregman for six years, $182 million.

One other factor that some would argue shouldn't matter, but absolutely does matter to the Red Sox, is Bichette turning down the qualifying offer. Boston would have to forfeit its first-round pick in the upcoming draft, the 20th-overall selection, to sign the two-time All-Star.

