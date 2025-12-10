Blue Jays Emerging As Threat To Poach Red Sox Star If Bo Bichette Leaves

So far this offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays seem to be one of the top teams you don't want to be competing against in the quest to sign a free agent.

The Blue Jays handed a monster seven-year contract to starting pitcher Dylan Cease in late November, and they don't seem to be anywhere close to done. That's bad news for the Boston Red Sox on its face, since the blue Jays are a division rival, but it could turn into direct head-to-head competition.

Earlier this week, we heard that the Red Sox had met with longtime Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, but Boston is reportedly not in the mix to sign the two-time All-Star. Now, it sounds as though Boston may need to root for Toronto to re-sign Bichette, lest there be consequences that indirectly impact the Red Sox.

Blue Jays lurking for Alex Bregman?

According to a Tuesday report from Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, the Blue Jays may pivot to signing Red Sox free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman if they lose out on Bichette and their other top target, Bregman's ex-Houston Astros teammate Kyle Tucker.

"Bregman, two league sources said, could be a potential back-up plan for Toronto if the Jays fail to sign Tucker or Bichette," wrote Bannon.

"If the Jays miss on Bichette, they aren’t required to add another infielder. Toronto could easily run back Addison Barger (third base), Andrés Giménez (shortstop), Ernie Clement (second) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (first). But signing Bregman would add another lineup threat and clubhouse leader on a potentially shorter deal than Tucker or Bichette. Barger could slide to right field, as well."

Though Boston won't confirm it publicly, it appears Bregman has emerged as the Red Sox's top target, and rightfully so, considering they gave him a $120 million contract just 10 months ago. And various reports have painted his other suitors, namely the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers, as less than fully enthusiastic.

In that sense, the Blue Jays getting involved could prove disastrous, though it's not clear which other teams would be in on Bichette specifically if Boston is out.

There are too many possible permutations to rule anything out at this point, so the fact alone that the Blue Jays are sniffing around Bregman should be enough to make Red Sox fans nervous, assuming those fans want to keep the three-time All-Star around.

