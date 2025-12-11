Red Sox Target Emerges From Blue Jays After World Series Run

The Boston Red Sox have mainly been tied to big-name offensive players since acquiring Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, but there are other areas to consider as well.

The Major League Baseball offseason is long and there is plenty of talent left on the board with the winter meetings now behind us. One thing that the winter meetings did bring was a slew of new rumors around the franchise. For example, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported that the Red Sox "checked in" on veteran reliever Seranthony Domínguez, most recently of the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Don’t discount the possibility of the Red Sox adding a veteran reliever or two via free agency," Cotillo and McAdam reported on Wednesday. "While adding power is clearly a priority at this point — and pitching additions are on the back-burner — there remains the possibility of Boston adding someone as a bridge to Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman.

"One name the Red Sox have checked in on? Seranthony Dominguez, though nothing is hot there as of Tuesday night."

If the Red Sox want to add a bullpen piece, Domínguez is someone who could help without fully breaking the bank. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $32 million over three seasons.

Domínguez is a seven-year big league veteran coming off a 2025 campaign in which he logged a 3.16 ERA in 67 total appearances. He had a 3.24 ERA in 43 appearances with the Baltimore Orioles and a 3.00 ERA in 24 outings with the Blue Jays. Overall, Domínguez has a 3.50 ERA in his career in 322 total big league outings with the Orioles and Blue Jays, along with the Philadelphia Phillies.

On top of this, Domínguez was good on the Blue Jays' run to the World Series this fall. He made 12 appearances and had a 3.18 ERA. He was specifically good in the World Series with a 1.93 ERA in five outings.

If the Red Sox want another reliever, they could do far worse than Domínguez. Boston hasn't made a big free agent splash this year, so there should be plenty of money to realistically do whatever it wants. But who do they want? That's a question still up in the air after the winter meetings.

