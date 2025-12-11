MLB Insider Connects Red Sox To Bo Bichette, Ketel Marte

The Boston Red Sox clearly need to bolster the middle of the order but who could be a fit?

With the winter meetings now behind us, there are two significant options off the table. Pete Alonso is joining the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Schwarber is sticking around with the Philadelphia Phillies. Both were tabbed as "primary targets" for Boston heading into the winter meetings, but neither will be joining the organization.

So, what's next? FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray dropped a column on Thursday with tidbits and nuggets from around the league from the winter meetings. When discussing Boston, the two names Murray tossed out there were Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Bo Bichette, most recently of the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Boston Red Sox: Bat options dwindling," Murray wrote. "Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso felt like great, great fits for the Red Sox. One prominent baseball source said the Red Sox “loved” Schwarber (me: who doesn’t?). But with both off the market, who do they turn to? Bo Bichette? Ketel Marte? They have been adamant about adding a middle-of-the-order bat, but the options continue to dwindle."

Ari Alexander of WHDH-TV reported during the winter meetings that the Red Sox and former Blue Jays star "recently" met on Zoom. The idea of Boston adding Bichette is fun, but doesn't currently seem likely. Murray mentioned Bichette, but Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that he had been hearing that Boston isn't going to be in on Bichette "unless his market changes."

"I’m hearing the Red Sox are not in on Bo Bichette unless his market changes," McWilliams wrote on X.

Bichette would add some much-needed offense to the middle of the lineup, but at just 27 years old, he's likely going to land a massive contract. If Alonso got $155 million at 31 years old and Schwarber got $150 million at 32 years old, it's safe to assume Bichette will get more, or at least more years, depending on how the market shakes out.

So, the idea of Bichette is nice, but doesn't seem very likely at this moment.

Marte has been the subject of trade rumors left and right. He would be a long-term solution for the Red Sox, but the fit isn't perfect and there are rumors out there tying him to other clubs as well, including the Tampa Bay Rays.

