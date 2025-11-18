Red Sox Trade Luis Guerrero To Rays, DFA World Series Champion: Instant Reactions

Tuesday is a day of expected trades across Major League Baseball, but the Boston Red Sox made a deal that came as a minor surprise.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Luis Guerrero was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. for infielder Tristan Gray. In addition, the Red Sox designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment.

There's a lot of information to sort through, but this was a crafty trade from the Red Sox with interesting implications on several fronts. Here are some initial reactions:

Why the trade happened (probably)

Guerrero was off the Red Sox's 40-man roster because he was outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers last week. Lowe, on the other hand, was on the 40-man and expected to lose his spot, because there was no way the Red Sox were willing to pay him upwards of $10 million in arbitration.

But the Red Sox were going to have to make some room on the 40-man roster anyway, because Tuesday is the deadline to add eligible prospects to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. So there has to be something about Gray they particularly like.

Gray, 29, played 30 games for the Rays at the major league level this year, with at least five at all four infield positions. He slashed .231/.282/.410 and had some impressive small-sample Baseball Savant metrics, including a .468 expected slugging percentage.

Why Red Sox should be nervous about the trade

After a hot start to his major league career, the hard-throwing Guerrero struggled with his command last season and also spent the second half of the year on the 60-day injured list, though he was pitching in the minors on what was technically an extended rehab assignment by mid-August.

At one point, Guerrero had a streak of 12 straight appearances going to begin his career. The Rays are known for getting the most out of their relief pitchers, and seeing as Guerrero is only 25 and throws in the upper 90s, he could even become a closer-type down the road.

Not much changes with Lowe, who could still be a low-cost reunion candidate in free agency for the Red Sox, in the (very likely) event he clears waivers. Any team that retains him on its 40-man roster beyond this Friday would be responsible for his arbitration salary, which reflects his status as a former Gold Glover, Silver Slugger, and World Series champion with the Texas Rangers.

What's next for Boston's roster

Boston Red Sox prospect David Sandlin answers questions inside the Red Sox clubhouse at Fenway Park during Red Sox Rookie Development Week in Boston earlier this year. | WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitcher Josh Winckowski was also designated for assignment on Tuesday, per Cotillo. That move was likely made to allow the inclusion of right-handed pitcher David Sandlin on the 40-man roster, who otherwise would have been Rule 5 eligible.

That could be the end of the roster shuffle, but the Red Sox have until 4 p.m. ET to add more eligible prospects to the 40-man, including pitchers Shane Drohan and Yordanny Monegro and outfielder Miguel Bleis.

