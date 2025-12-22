Red Sox's Willson Contreras Trade Spells Trouble For 25-Year-Old Slugger

Almost everyone on the Boston Red Sox should be stoked about the prospect of Willson Contreras coming to the team. Then, there's Triston Casas.

The idea of the Red Sox trading for a veteran first baseman would have sounded crazy two offseasons ago. Unfortunately, Casas has only managed to play 92 games since then, thanks to his rib injury last year and season-ending torn patellar tendon this year.

Now that Contreras has arrived, Casas is clearly no longer in consideration for the full-time role at first base. But how much (or how little) runway he'll have from this point forward is still completely up in the air.

Possible implications of trade for Casas

While we've yet to hear anyone from the Red Sox address the situation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive provided his thoughts on what the deal meant for Casas in a post to X on Sunday.

"Not good news for Casas," wrote Cotillo. "Red Sox clearly (are) not relying on him for much, and you can now wonder if they look at him as a trade candidate. I like his game, but understand why they're not going to guarantee him anything at this point, obviously. And a lot of that (injuries) is not his fault."

The Red Sox have a few options when it comes to Casas, who turns 26 in January. They can trade him, as Cotillo hints, but his value has never been lower. They can have him start the season in the minors while he proves he's recovered from that devastating knee injury. Or, if they truly feel he's ready, they can plug him into a first base/designated hitter timeshare with Contreras.

The final option would necessitate the Red Sox trading Masataka Yoshida, which is something they likely would have done by now if they could find anyone to take on even half of the $37 million he's still owed over the next two years.

Whatever may transpire from this point forward, Sunday was the day the Red Sox officially stopped depending on Casas. He may have the chance to work his way back into the trust tree, but it won't be handed to him.

