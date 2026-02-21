Marcelo Mayer: ‘Still Looking for a Job’ at Red Sox Camp

Will Marcelo Mayer have a consistent role with the Boston Red Sox in 2026?

The answer is significantly more likely than not to be yes. Willson Contreras will be at first base and Trevor Story will be at shortstop. Mayer and Caleb Durbin are the most likely candidates to fill second base and third base in some configuration. While this is the case, Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued a challenge for the young infielder.

"With Marcelo, like I said yesterday or two days ago, we'll give him the baton, but he has to run," Cora said. "You know, if he wants to be the starting second baseman in Cincinnati, there's a lot of work to do.

The young infielder responded

"It's not a given that he's second baseman or third baseman for this team. There's a lot of things that he needs to show us this spring, and we expect him to do that because he's that talented, but at the same time, there's a lot of guys here that can do the job."

Afterward, Mayer responded, as transcribed by Ian Browne of MLB.com.

"Asked Mayer if he felt things were trending toward second base for him, given all the workouts there:

'I don’t know,' Mayer said. 'AC made it clear that I'm still looking for a job. So wherever it is they need me to play, that’s what I’m going to do.'"

While it's true that Mayer, and everyone on the roster, have to earn roles, Boston is going to need a lot from Mayer in 2026 as the club tries to replace Alex Bregman. When healthy, Mayer is dynamic. He can give this team elite defense and above-average offense. He can get on base and he can hit it out of the park. More likely than not, he will be starting on Opening Day. But nothing is fully guaranteed at this moment as things start to really heat up in Spring Training.

The games are here and now we are just over one month away from Opening Day and real action across the league.