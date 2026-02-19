Red Sox Two-Way Prospect Conrad Cason Gets Big Injury Update

The Boston Red Sox have an intriguing, two-way prospect on their hands down in the minors in Conrad Cason and got a positive update on him on Wednesday.

Andrew Parker of Baseball Now reported that the 19-year-old 2024 eighth-round pick is working with the infielders as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Parker noted that he will play in 2026, but will not be able to pitch.

"Two-way prospect Conrad Cason has been getting work in with the minor league infielders after having Tommy John surgery in August of 2025. Cason will not get to pitch in 2026, but will make his pro debut as a position player," Parker wrote.

The Red Sox have an intriguing flamethrower on their hands

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cason is a prospect Red Sox fans should know. This is a kid who has reached 98 miles per hour with his fastball and who projects as a shortstop of center fielder as well with "standout athleticism", per SoxProspects.com.

'Summation: High-risk, high-reward player who will be developed, initially at least, as a two-way player," per SoxProspects.com's scouting report. "Most scouts prefer him on the mound, but impressed at the plate and in the field, especially at the draft combine. Has standout athleticism in either role and strong, loose arm. On the mound has a three-pitch mix with impressive velocity and at the plate has a solid approach and some developing power and profiles up the middle, whether it be at shortstop or in center field."

While fans won't get a look at him in the field and on the mound in 2026, at least he will be able to take the field in the infield.

Right now, Cason is ranked as the Red Sox's No. 23 overall prospect. In 2025, he made one start with the FCL Red Sox and didn't allow a run across two innings. He also went 1-for-4 hitting with an RBI. Not a big sample size, but an intriguing prospect for Boston. As Spring Training continues, he's going to be someone for fans to get to know because at this point next year, he could be much higher than No. 23.