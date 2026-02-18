Red Sox Undecided as Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin Update Drops

Who will be the Boston Red Sox's starting second baseman and third baseman on Opening Day to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season?

So far in camp, Marcelo Mayer has been getting looks at second base and Caleb Durbin has been taking grounders over at third base. While this is the case, it is not a guarantee that these will be their roles when the 2026 season opens up.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey gave an update on the infield on Wednesday.

"As the Red Sox highlighted their pivot this offseason from power to pitching and defense, they’ve added new faces to their infield mix, ones with solid defensive resumes in Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin," McCaffrey wrote. "Smooth-fielding infielder Marcelo Mayer, who debuted last season, will have an infield job as well. Where Durbin and Mayer play has yet to be determined, but through the first week, Durbin did infield drills at third with Mayer at second. Those might not be their final spots; however, the extended work at one position is by design.

What will Boston do?

Jul 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Durbin played 131 games at third last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, posting 2 OAA. Although he had arthroscopic surgery on his elbow in October, he is a full-go in camp. The Red Sox want to stretch out his arm early to make sure he can play the position early on with no limitations. There is a plan for him to see time at second soon. Similarly, Mayer, who played eight games at second base and 39 games at third last season, had wrist surgery in August but is also a full-go in camp. He will see time at third imminently."

So, from this update, we can see that the Red Sox haven't committed either spot to anyone yet. It sounds like Mayer will get action at third base soon with Durbin flipping to second base. McCaffrey pointed out that Durbin had offseason surgery and the organization is making sure that he's fully stretched out just in case third base is where they place him.

For the Red Sox, keeping their options open isn't a bad idea, by any means. Mayer and Durbin are both capable infielders at both spots. Infield defense remains a priority after a tough few years from a defensive perspective. The Red Sox should do exactly what they're doing. Give both chances at both spots. After seeing them both, roll with the best defensive alignment. All of this is to say, the decisions haven't been made yet.