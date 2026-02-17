Where Red Sox Stand on Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin Decision

Early in spring training, those who have watched the Boston Red Sox's movements closely may have noticed a trend.

In every full-team defensive workout the Red Sox have had since camp opened last week, Marcelo Mayer has played second base, and Caleb Durbin has played third. Where those two would play to start the season was the biggest question left over when Durbin arrived in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Feb. 9.

However, despite the Red Sox saying after the trade that they wanted to decide where those two would play relatively quickly, it appears that time has not yet arrived.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox not committed yet to Durbin, Mayer at 3B and 2B

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (21) throws the ball to first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Red Sox manager Alex Cora still wants to see Durbin play second and Mayer at third before making any sort of final decision. That could also mean the two infielders get time at both positions during spring games, which begin on Saturday.

"For the second consecutive day, Marcelo Mayer played second base and Caleb Durbin played third in infield drills. Cora has yet to announce his infield and said the two players will see time at the other position soon," McCaffrey wrote.

Durbin played 131 of his 144 games last season at third base, posting zero outs above average and five defensive runs saved. His defense largely improved as the year went along, and there's an argument to be made that the Red Sox should keep him where he's comfortable.

On the other hand, Mayer looked very strong in his 39 games at the hot corner last season, and before Durbin arrived, the indication based on reports from McCaffrey and others was that the Red Sox preferred the 23-year-old at third.

It's a situation we'll continue to monitor over the next few weeks, but for now, we should simply note that the early signs we were seeing weren't necessarily indicative of a final decision.

More MLB: Red Sox's Tanner Houck Announces Significant Injury Return Update