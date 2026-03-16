Roman Anthony Answers Aaron Judge’s Praise With Team USA Blast

Roman Anthony has just 71 games of experience under his belt in the big leagues so far as a member of the Boston Red Sox, but the expectations are massive.

Before Anthony stepped foot on a big league diamond, he was the No. 1 prospect in baseball. He very much lived up to the hype in 2025 as he slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers, 32 RBIs, 40 walks, 18 doubles and 48 runs scored. Insane. And let's not forget that he's just 21 years old. His rookie season was cut short, but that didn't stop the hype train around him in the slightest.

Right now, Anthony is among the best of the best representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He was added to the roster late after Corbin Carroll got hurt, but he has made the most of his opportunity. Anthony is not just a bench player or something for Team USA, he has been the team's starting left fielder and has been red-hot, a massive homer on Sunday night to give Team USA the lead over Team Dominican Republic off lefty Gregory Soto.

The Red Sox have a star

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States outfielder Roman Anthony (3) hits a home run in the third inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

ROMAN ANTHONY GIVES TEAM USA THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/rrL4Ack0Zb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026

Anthony also launched a homer against Team Mexico.

Anthony is on the biggest stage of his young baseball career and has been every bit as advertised. So much so that New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper acknowledged that Team USA will soon be Anthony's and Bobby Witt Jr.'s for the next 10 to 15 years, as shared on X by Shawn Spradling.

Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge were both in total agreement:



Bobby Witt Jr. and Roman Anthony will lead the way for Team USA in the WBC for the next 10-15 years 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HYmh0UziUn — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 15, 2026

That's not all, though. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa had massive praise for the young slugger as well, as shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"I expect him to have a meteoric career," DeRosa said.

Anthony has had some massive expectations put on him. They should be unrealistic. But they have not been so far. Anthony looks like a 10-year veteran every time he steps onto the field and again, he's just 21 years old. If this kid can stay healthy, the Red Sox very well could have found their next homegrown superstar for a long time.