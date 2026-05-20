Red Sox Provide Update on 'Frustrated' Roman Anthony

The Boston Red Sox know Roman Anthony wants to be in there, and they can only hope he will be soon.

Anthony's last game action came on May 4, when an awkward swing caused soreness at the base of his right wrist. Hand and wrist injuries can be tricky, and after receiving a cortisone injection last week, Anthony tried to swing a bat on Monday in Kansas City, but experienced discomfort and had to be shut down.

Interim manager Chad Tracy knows Anthony as well as anyone in the Red Sox organization due to their shared days in Triple-A from 2024-2025. The skipper gave an update on Anthony on Tuesday, and said he knew how desperately the 22-year-old wanted to be out there.

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Tracy: Anthony 'level-headed,' but 'probably frustrated

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Roman’s always level-headed regardless of how things are going,” Tracy said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “He believes in his ability. I think he’s probably frustrated.

“I think his mind was like, ‘I’m getting back soon.' And then that little motion with the swing still bothers it. I know he wants to be out there helping us, but he’s very, very mature... understands that he has to be healthy and you can’t hit in Major League Baseball without full strength of your hand. So he knows that and he also knows we’ll get him right and we’ll get him back eventually.”

Anthony already wasn't having the season he wanted before this injury, which was the second time this year he had to miss multiple games in succession, and the Red Sox's offense was struggling as a whole all along. It's become obvious that too much was asked of Anthony in terms of carrying that offense this quickly, but bringing him back should still be a major difference-maker.

With all that in mind, the Red Sox not only have to make sure Anthony is physically sound when he comes back, but that they've analyzed his swing from a biomechanical perspective. There's got to be an effective strategy to prevent a young, disciplined player from getting dinged up this often.