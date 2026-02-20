Roman Anthony Has 5-Word Message for Red Sox Prospect Juan Valera

In Spring Training, the present and the future come together.

The big league club is getting ready for a long season and trying to contend. The minor league guys are trying to work their way up through the system. In camp, you see prospects and big leagues taking the same field together in practice at times. On Friday, there was an example. No. 11 prospect Juan Valera faced off against young outfielder Roman Anthony. That's not all. Valera struck out the young superstar looking, as shared by Baseball Now's Andrew Parker.

Valera impressed Anthony, who had a brief five-word take on the 19-year-old, as shared by Parker.

“This kid is really good," Anthony said as transcribed Parker.

The Red Sox slugger faced the prospect

Valera made his professional debut in 2023 in the Red Sox's farm system in the Dominican Summer League. In 2024, he appeared in 18 games with the FCL Red Sox and Class-A Salem and had a 1.99 ERA. In 2025, he pitched in 10 games and logged a 5.45 ERA in High-A.

He's young and isn't close to the big leagues, but already is impressing arguably the team's face of the franchise. He's someone fans may not know much about, but he came into professional baseball with a fastball reaching 99 miles per hour. His MLB.com scouting report should have the fanbase excited as well.

"Signed for just $45,000 out of the Dominican Republic, Valera has developed into the best pitching prospect from a strong Red Sox 2023 international class highlighted by shortstops Franklin Arias and Yoeilin Cespedes," the scouting report reads. "He dominated in his U.S. debut in 2024, compiling a 1.99 ERA, .125 opponent average and 68 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings between Rookie ball and Single-A. Boston surrendered three teenage right-handers (Gilberto Batista, Ovis Portes, Yeferson Vargas) at the Trade Deadline last summer but wouldn't part with Valera.

"At age 18 last year, Valera operated with a 93-96 mph fastball that peaked at 99, usually working with downhill plane but occasionally showing some interesting carry. He gets better action on his sweeping 82-85 mph slider and can turn it into a tighter cutter that climbs into the upper 80s. He's in the early stages of developing feel for his fading upper-80s changeup, struggling to throw it for strikes or create enough separation from his heater."