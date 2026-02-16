Roman Anthony's Comments Quiet Fears for Red Sox's Lineup

There's been a lot of noise around the Boston Red Sox's lineup specifically from the perspective of lacking power.

While this is the case, young outfielder Roman Anthony certainly doesn't sound worried at all.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I think we've got a great squad offensively," Anthony said. "I haven't really looked into it much as to what people have to say about us but I think we know what the end goal is. We know how we're going to piece it together to make everything work and I think we have a very complete lineup. So, I think adding guys like [Willson Contreras] and having the new guys we have here are already great. It just feels very tight-knit in there. I think as far as the offensive side goes, I think we’re gonna be just fine."

The Red Sox outfielder opened up

Aug 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) stands in the dugout before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

That's not all. Anthony was asked his thoughts on the idea of more spotlight being placed on him with Alex Bregman out the door. He certainly didn't shy away from that idea either.

"That’s fine," Anthony said. "Like I said earlier, we have so many great players, so I’m not really worried about that at all, not really worried about anything like that, never really was. Just going to continue to learn from my teammates around me and find ways to make everyone better."

Anthony is a budding star. If the Red Sox want to accomplish their goals, they're going to need a lot out of the 21-year-old. This is a guy with just 71 games of big league experience under his belt, but he already looks and sounds like a 10-year veteran.

In 2025, he slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers, 32 RBIs, 18 doubles, one triple and 48 runs scored in 71 games. Anthony was a 3.1-WAR player over that stretch. If he can carry that momentum in 2026, Boston's lineup will be just fine, as he said.

The Red Sox's lineup has been talked about from the perspective of a lack of power. Anthony certainly can help fix that.

More MLB: Red Sox 29-Year-Old Already Behind in Starting Rotation Battle