Red Sox's Roman Anthony Officially Announced as Team USA Participant
Roman Anthony is a known commodity among Boston Red Sox fans, but he'll soon have the opportunity to introduce himself to a global audience.
On Monday, Anthony was officially named as the replacement for injured outfielder Corbin Carroll on Team USA's roster for next month's World Baseball Classic. The announcement followed reports on Friday that the 21-year-old had been chosen to replace Carroll, but was awaiting the results of his physical.
Anthony, who was coming off an oblique injury that ended his rookie campaign, seemingly had interest from Team Italy as well. But it looked, as of a few weeks ago, as if there was no shot we'd see the young Boston star in the Classic. That all changed on Wednesday, when the Diamondbacks announced Carroll needed hamate bone surgery.
Roman Anthony joins Team USA, officially
Anthony spoke to the media on Monday in Fort Myers, describing what an honor it was to be asked to suit up for his home country in such a competitive year to make the Team USA roster.
"Late last night, I got a text that said that everything was good to go," Anthony said. "He (Mark DeRosa) called me a few days ago and let me know that he wanted me to join the squad, pending physical and everything else that I still had. Obviously, it's one of those calls that, you just kind of light up.
"Like I said, it's an unbelievable opportunity. To even be considered for something like that with the group of guys that are there is going to be a blessing for sure, that I'm looking forward to."
Including Anthony, there were 12 Red Sox players expected to participate in the WBC, including Team Venezuela first baseman Willson Contreras, who self-reported that he had received insurance clearance to play in the event on Saturday.
Anthony will be joined on Team USA by reliever Garrett Whitlock. His inclusion leaves ace Garrett Crochet as the only real big name on the roster who chose to sit out the event, which was certainly understandable after Crochet's league-leading 205 1/3 innings last year.
