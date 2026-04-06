Slumping Red Sox on Verge of Getting Veteran Reinforcement

The Boton Red Sox are in a funk right now. There's no other way to say it.

Boston is 2-7 on the season so far. That's certainly not what Boston fans expected. Boston entered the 2026 season with expectations to be among the top overall teams in the American League. Now, nine games aren't enough to completely change the perception around the club, but it has been a bit eye-opening. Boston won its first game of the season and then went on a five-game losing streak. The Red Sox responded with their second win of the season on April 3, but have lost two straight since.

Outside of Wilyer Abreu, there isn't an offensive weapon performing consistently right now. That's a bit shocking to say. But, again, only Abreu has been consistent. The rotation hasn't been as good as expected either. Overall, it just has been a bad start to the season. Something needs to shift. On the bright side, it sounds like the Red Sox could have another veteran depth option at their disposal in the near future.

Patrick Sandoval was supposed to make a rehab start on Sunday, but it was moved to Wednesday due to bad weather at the Triple-A level, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

On Saturday, Sandoval said that he feels "pretty close" to being able to pitch in the majors, per Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal.

The Red Sox could have another option very soon

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I think pretty close, we're gonna have to take it outing by outing and, you know, see where the team thinks I am and where I am, and hopefully it matches up," Sandoval said, as transcribed by Henrique.

At the end of the day, if the Red Sox can get some reinforcements in any way, it would be a positive right now with the way that the season began. Sandoval is someone who could help in the bullpen or even the rotation if need be.

The rotation hasn't been as good as expected so far. Ranger Suárez has struggled in two outings. Sonny Gray has been alright so far. Brayan Bello struggled in his first start of the season, but hasn't made a second yet. If anyone is dealing with an injury, Sandoval could help replace them. If not, then he would be a good, veteran piece to add to the bullpen.

All in all, what's going on in Boston right now isn't great. Something needs to be done.