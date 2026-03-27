Red Sox's Payton Tolle Handles Opening Day Roster Miss Perfectly

The Boston Red Sox are in a position in the starting rotation that the vast majority of teams around the league would love to be in.

Boston doesn't just have five capable big league starters in the majors right now or on the doorstep in Triple-A. Boston has nine with more to come. The starting rotation right now arguably is the best in the league on paper with Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Connelly Early, Brayan Bello and Ranger Suárez. That doesn't even include Johan Oviedo who is in the bullpen right now, but is a very capable big league starter himself. Then, down in Triple-A, the Red Sox have Payton Tolle and will have Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, when they're fully healthy and built up.

The depth for Boston in the rotation right now is insane, and much-needed after hurlers dropped left and right due to injuries last season. Early won the final spot in the rotation out of camp against Oviedo and No. 1 prospect Tolle. Early and Oviedo are in the majors, while Tolle is waiting for his turn down in Triple-A. But that's clearly not getting him down and he had a perfect reaction to being sent down while speaking to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

The Red Sox flamethrower opened up

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"I thought [I] competed. I thought [I] did what [I] could do,“ Tolle said, as transcribed by Cotillo. ”I think I made it a hard decision for them. When it comes down to it, I’ve got stuff I can work on. There’s a lot of things I can do to make myself a complete Major League Baseball pitcher. It’s what they thought was best for me and I think it’s gonna be a good opportunity for me, too, to come down here and work on what I can. I’ve got a few things with the off-speed pitches. ...

"It does sting, because you want to play at the highest level all the time. But at the same time, it’s what’s going to be beneficial for me. I’m just excited to get going on the year and start pitching against other hitters in games that actually mean things again. Our rotation is really freaking good. The pitchers we’ve got up are really freaking good."

Tolle is a guy who has won over the Red Sox fanbase quite quickly. He made the jump to the majors in 2025 in large part due to all of the injuries and flashed an elite fastball, but the secondary stuff unsurprisingly wasn't quite there yet. In Spring Training, he took a clear step in the right direction with a 2.53 ERA in four appearances across 10 2/3 innings pitched.

To some, it may be tough to go down and he noted that the decision stung, but the fact that he also sees how starting the season down in Triple-A is "beneficial" for him, is what is the most positive thing here. At some point, he's going to be consistently taking the mound at Fenway Park and help this club. The development right now is going to play a large role. He's young and has had success, but the fact that it hasn't clouded him and he knows there's still room to reach another level is why he's such an exciting prospect. Plus, a good teammate to have around as well.