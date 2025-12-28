Triston Casas' Road To Recovery Features Fresh Look For Red Sox

The vast majority of the noise around Major League Baseball throughout the offseason has to do with transactions.

Which free agent is going to cash in on a mega deal? Which superstar will be the next to get traded? Will the Boston Red Sox go big? The questions and speculation are endless. But there is always non-transaction news as well, you've just got to look a little harder to cut through all of the noise.

For the Red Sox specifically, there was a bit of a positive update earlier in the week. Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas missed the vast majority of the 2025 season after rupturing the patellar tendon in his left knee. He was only able to play in 29 games. In 2024, he only was able to play in 63 games after tearing cartilage in his ribcage.

The Red Sox slugger is working his way back

He's had two straight difficult seasons and some uncommon injuries. But a video surfaced on Instagram from Elwell Hitting showing Casas swinging.

The first view we’ve had of Triston Casas all offseason. Good to see him swinging a bat again.



🎥: @ElwellHitting (IG) pic.twitter.com/VEBJrVe8mV — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) December 27, 2025

It's not much to go off, but it's positive. Casas' role with the organization is tricky, to say the least, for the 2026 season. The Red Sox recently acquired Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals, who seemingly is in line to be the team's starting first baseman. Now, there's plenty of time left in the offseason. Could the DH spot open up? Could Casas begin the season in the minors in 2026? Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that the club has high hopes in Casas still.

"It’s no secret that Triston has tremendous potential, but he also hasn’t been able to stay on the field the last couple of years thanks to two really unfortunate — but significant — injuries," Breslow said as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. "I had a chance to talk to Triston this morning and what I told him is exactly what I’ll share with all of you: We still have a ton of confidence and belief in Triston. What he needs to do is commit to doing everything possible to get back on the field. He’s doing that right now.

"He feels really good with the progress and there’s going to be an opportunity for him to impact games for us. Exactly what that looks like, we’ll figure out. He was great in our conversation and understood that this was an opportunity for the organization to take a step forward and fully supported it.”

So, while this video may not be much. Casas is swinging and working his way back. A healthy Casas can help this organization. He's just 25 years old. Hopefully, things continue to trend in the right direction.

