Red Sox Announce Triston Casas Injury Recovery Update

The Boston Red Sox fortunately are set at first base right now with Willson Contreras.

Boston brought over the slugger this offseason in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals after he transitioned into the role last season from catcher. Contreras is a big, right-handed bat that the club needs and is expected to get the bulk of his work over at first base.

With that being said, what about Triston Casas? The 26-year-old has the upside to be the first baseman of the future. At least, that has been the expectation over the last few years. But injuries have stalled his momentum. This is a guy who hit 24 homers and drove in 65 runs as a rookie in 2023 and was someone talked about as an extension candidate. But two straight injury-filled seasons have changed the conversation.

The young slugger is working his way back

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

He played in just 29 games in 2025 and 63 games in 2024. That's why Contreras was brought in. Casas has all of the upside in the world, but the Red Sox have actually struggled at the position as a whole over the last two seasons. Casas is working his way back after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his knee last May. On Wednesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow gave a brief update on where things stand with the young slugger.

"I think the focus is still on him getting completely healthy," Breslow said. "He's making a ton of progress. It's a credit to him and to our medical staff. He committed himself [and] was here all offseason and by all accounts, the work has been great. But I think it would be getting ahead of ourselves to put a timeline on when he's kind of a full-go or when he is participating without any type of restriction. Right now, it's just continuing to ramp up in volume and in intensity."

Breslow was asked if Opening Day could be an option for the young slugger.

"I don't think that I'm going to pass judgement either way," Breslow continued. "I think that there is plenty of time between now and Opening Day, but also you know I think putting those types of expectations are probably unfair."

Even when Casas is fully healthy, his role isn't clear with the club. A stint down in the minors to work his way back up would make sense, especially because first base is full with Contreras and the designated hitter spot seemingly will be occupied by an outfielder. The short-term outlook for Casas is up in the air, but this is still a guy who can help this club in the long run.

