What It Would Take For Red Sox To Bring Back Alex Bregman

If the Boston Red Sox want to have Alex Bregman manning the hot corner in 2026, they’re going to have to open the checkbook.

The Bregman sweepstakes has heated up this week, but not how Boston fans likely hoped. The Arizona Diamondbacks have emerged as potential competition for Boston for the three-time All-Star. USA Today's Bob Nightengale set off the powder keg on Tuesday by reporting that the Diamondbacks have become a "surprise entrant" in the sweepstakes for Bregman. Since then, insiders from both organizations have weighed on the possibility, along with plenty of others.

On Wednesday night, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called the Diamondbacks a "long-shot" for the All-Star slugger. He also said that it is believed that Bregman is looking for a five-year deal over what Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber got from the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Red Sox should offer a long-term pact

"Multiple reports Tuesday indicated that the Diamondbacks could be in the market for Alex Bregman, though sources believe that Arizona is a long-shot to sign the three-time All-Star," Feinsand wrote. "Bregman is believed to be seeking a five-year deal, one that could exceed those signed last week by Pete Alonso ($155 million) and Kyle Schwarber ($150 million). Bregman, who turns 32 in March, is one year younger than Schwarber and only nine months older than Alonso.

"The Diamondbacks have been focused on strengthening their pitching staff, bringing back Merrill Kelly and adding Michael Soroka this offseason. Given the prices of starting pitching this winter, they could look to move Ketel Marte in a deal for a controllable arm, then sign Bregman to bolster the lineup, though other clubs will surely be competing for Bregman’s services. 'I don’t see Arizona actually getting Bregman when all is said and done,' a rival executive said. 'But then again, I didn’t see them getting Corbin Burnes last year, either.'"

Alonso got five years, $155 million from the Orioles, and Schwarber got five years, $150 million from the Phillies. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projected Bregman's current market value to be $170 over five years. If that would get a deal to the finish line for Boston, it should take it.

A five-year deal would leave Bregman at 36 years old at the end of it. With the way the market has played out so far, that should be fair. Alonso got his deal slightly younger than Bregman, but with very little defensive upside. Schwarber got his deal a year older with no defensive upside. Bregman is among the better overall right-handed hitters out there and plays elite defense at third base.

