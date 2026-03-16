The Red Sox Star Who Gained Sneaky Momentum From World Baseball Classic

Of all the Boston Red Sox stars who participated in the World Baseball Classic, who stands to benefit the most?

After Sunday night's semifinal win for Team USA, many might be tempted to pick Roman Anthony. There was also a massive swing of the bat for Wilyer Abreu on Saturday, while Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida put up monster numbers at the plate throughout the tournament.

But Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently made a comment that signaled the team's top beneficiary may have been the pitcher who only got to experience pool play.

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Cora thinks WBC experience was big for Bello

Mar 9, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic pitcher Brayan Bello (66) reacts against Israel during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brayan Bello, who pitched a very clean five innings for Team Dominican Republic last week against Team Israel, returned to the Red Sox to make a spring start on Saturday because he wasn't going to pitch in the elimination rounds.

However, Cora not only liked what he saw from Bello, but said being around all the stars on the Dominican roster may have helped unlock a new version of the righty, who is entering his fourth full season in the Boston rotation.

"He was different, to be honest with you. It was a different guy on the mound,” Cora said, per CJ Haddad of MLB.com. “That’s the beauty of the tournament. When you are hanging out with Hall of Famers -- nothing against the clubhouse -- but it’s different. It’s 30 countrymen playing for your flag for your county, but at the same time exchanging ideas and helping each other out.”

Last season, Bello had a more-than-respectable 3.35 ERA during the regular season, but only lasted 2 1/3 innings in his playoff start. Cora pulled him from that game against the New York Yankees because the moment seemed too big for him, whether that's the reason he'll ever give publicly or not.

So the fact that Bello got to spend a couple of weeks around players who have already proven themselves on the game's biggest stages, guys like Ketel Marte, Juan Soto, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., could be a sign that Red Sox fans are going to see a calmer, more self-assured pitcher moving forward.