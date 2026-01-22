What Red Sox's Ranger Suárez Contract May Mean for Pursuit of Big Bats

The details of Ranger Suárez's contract were fairly surprising, but perhaps there's a silver lining in a revelation that caused some head tilts.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Suárez's five-year contract is structured in a way that pays him $25 million over the next two seasons, then $105 million over the last three. We broke down a few ways that could manifest itself for the Red Sox's payroll on Wednesday, but what about how it affects the team's remaining free-agent pursuits?

Cotillo had more on that subject on Wednesday evening.

What are Red Sox setting up for free agency/trades?

Quite obviously, the Red Sox still need another bat, likely an infielder who can play either second or third base. Per Cotillo, the fact that Boston's cash payroll is much lower than the luxury tax payroll could mean ownership is willing to allocate a bit more than previously expected.

"The club’s exact plans are unclear, but the structure of the Suárez agreement suggests the Red Sox might be willing to add more payroll to their 2026 cash outlay —remember, club sources with knowledge of the inner workings of Fenway Sports Group, across different regimes, have long-described the budget set by principal owner John Henry as a 'moving target' when it comes to whether it’s calculated by CBT, cash spend or other accounting factors— despite having a relatively CBT total because the current cash payroll remains significantly lower," Cotillo wrote.

That's not saying anything definitive, but it does seem as though at the very least, the Red Sox aren't resigning themselves to the fact that Suárez being added to the payroll means they're done spending, or would have to trade someone expensive to bring in someone else expensive.

Some of the names we've heard connected to the Red Sox are trade candidates Isaac Paredes, Brendan Donovan, and Nico Hoerner, as well as free-agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Who Boston might bring in next is seemingly anyone's guess, but Wednesday's outlook seems to indicate that nothing is yet set in stone.

