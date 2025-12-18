Where Alex Bregman's Market Stands As Red Sox, Diamondbacks Rumors Run Wild

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes has been under a microscope this week.

Bregman has been talked about all offseason, but there have been twists and turns throughout the week. What really got things started was when USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on X on Tuesday and noted that the Arizona Diamondbacks have become a "surprise entrant" in Bregman's market. Arizona is an interesting team. It won only 80 games in 2025 and plays in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball in the National League West. But the Diamondbacks made it to the World Series in 2023 and aren't afraid to open the checkbook on occasion. For example, the Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal last offseason.

Are the Diamondbacks a real option for Bregman? Or a negotiation tactic? As of writing, there's no way to know. But the Diamondbacks are nerve-wracking, especially because Bregman resides in the area in the offseason.

The Red Sox will have to offer a long-term pact

Regardless of competition, if Bregman wants to stay with the Boston Red Sox and the organization wants him, there shouldn't be a barrier. Boston is a bigger market team than Arizona and should be able to afford anything. But what does the market look like? ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote on Thursday that Bregman "figures to seek six years" on his next deal.

"Bregman and (Cody Bellinger) have taken shorter-term deals with opt-outs in the past, so both are looking for the security of long-term deals," Passan wrote. "Neither is likely to move off such an ask. Bregman figures to seek six years. At 30 years old, Bellinger could pursue even longer. (Kyle Tucker) is the clear jewel of the class and the shoo-in for highest-paid player. The best player can afford patience, so as clear as the ties are to Toronto, there has been no rush for Tucker to get a deal done. And Bichette, at the end of the day, is 27, plays in the middle infield and has twice led the American League in hits. Players with that sort of résumé, and particularly at that age, get theirs.

"Sure, there's a chance one of them slips between the cracks and signs a short-term, high-dollar deal that includes early opt-outs and allows the pursuit of a bigger deal next winter. That's the long game. For now, the staring contests continue."

Free agency seemingly is at a standstill right now with numerous stars playing out the market. Bregman is one. But Boston should do what it takes to keep him.

