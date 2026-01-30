Red Sox Update Drops on Nico Hoerner, Isaac Paredes Talks

It's felt for a long time as though one last big move was coming for the Boston Red Sox, but there have to be two willing parties in all scenarios.

The Red Sox could either sign free-agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who would be expensive and a sketchy fit on defense, or they could trade for someone like Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs (a superb second-base defender) or Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros (more in the Suárez mode, but cheaper and strikes out less).

Most signs point to the Red Sox preferring the trade route, but there are obvious potential hold-ups on both the Cubs front and the Astros front. And on Thursday, an insider spelled out roughly where talks stand.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox don't seem close to trades

Jul 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Red Sox have discussed Hoerner with the Cubs, but the two-time Gold Glover is unlikely to be traded.

"The Red Sox could go with youngsters Marcelo Mayer at 3B and a combo of Romy Gonzalez and David Hamilton at 2B," wrote Heyman. "They’ve talked about star Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner, but the Cubs are understandably likely to keep him. The Sox also talked to the Astros about Isaac Paredes, whose swing would fit Fenway."

Obviously, the insider was a little more vague on Paredes, but we know the Astros are interested in outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who is going to be an awfully tough sell for Boston to give up. The Cubs would likely want Connelly Early or Payton Tolle as a starting point, and a potential stud lefty starter is a lot to give up for one year of any position player.

It feels like both players are great fits for the Red Sox, but that the Red Sox aren't great fits to make fair trades with either of their teams. However, there's a lot left to monitor until opening day, and perhaps beyond.

More MLB: Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Decision is Obvious, Insider Projects