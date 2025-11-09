Why Expert Is Wrong About Red Sox-Alex Bregman
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to keep Alex Bregman with the organization?
That’s the million-dollar question. Well, it actually will take more than a million dollars for the Red Sox to get something done, but that is besides the point.
Arguably, it makes sense to bring him back. He was the perfect fit for the 2025 Red Sox. He played elite defense at third base, helped balance the lineup as a dangerous right-handed hitter, and was a leader in a season that could've gone awry after the Rafael Devers trade. MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand mentioned Boston as one of the top fits for Bregman, but also in the process said it may make sense for the Red Sox to sign a power bat and move Marcelo Mayer to third base.
"Bregman was a solid fit in Boston, where he reunited with manager Alex Cora, who was on the Astros' coaching staff during the third baseman’s first full season in the Majors," Feinsand said. "Bregman seemed to enjoy his time with the Red Sox, serving as a solid veteran presence for Boston’s emerging young core, and the Sox should have plenty of money to spend after shedding Rafael Devers’ contract in a midseason trade. If Boston is set on spending big for a free agent, though, it might make more sense to bring in a big power bat (Pete Alonso?) and give Marcelo Mayer a try at third base."
The Red Sox shouldn't let Alex Bregman walk
The idea of Boston signing a slugger makes a lot of sense, but doing so at the cost of re-signing Bregman would arguably not be the right move. Mayer is in place and can easily play third base. He showed that while replacing Bregman when he dealt with a quad injury in 2025.
But, with the American League wide open, this is an opportunity for Boston to strike. It seemingly has the money to do so now after trading Devers away. It's going to be a weird offseason because of baseball's uncertain landscape due to the CBA expiring after the 2026 season. But, Boston has already freed up cash and should have plenty.
Letting Bregman walk to sign a slugger isn't what Boston needs. Instead, the club should do both. Put Mayer at second base, Bregman at third base, and then bring some sort of big bat in for either first base or DH.
One thing that is forgotten is how well Bregman was playing before he hurt his quad. It was said that his bat was built for Fenway Park and it was. He was slashing .299/.385/.553 with a .938 OPS in 51 games to go along with 11 homers and 35 RBIs before getting hurt. Bregman was playing at an MVP-level,
If the Red Sox are aggressive, they have a real chance to be the top team in the American League next year. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the standard right now.
They are the two-time reigning World Series champs and will probably land another big piece this offseason. Boston doesn't just have to think about getting by. If it wants to accomplish its goals of a championship, the Red Sox need to be thinking bigger and bringing Bregman back could be a key for that.
