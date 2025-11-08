Red Sox’s Biggest Threat For Alex Bregman Isn’t Who You Think
If the Boston Red Sox end up losing Alex Bregman this offseason, that would be a tough look for the organization.
Entering the 2025 season, the Red Sox had two of the best overall third basemen in baseball in Bregman and Rafael Devers. Now, Boston has neither. Bregman is a free agent and Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants after months of drama.
The Bregman sweepstakes has technically begun as free agency is open around baseball. After opting out, Boston will have to beat out competition to bring him back. Teams like the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs have been popular teams floated as a fit for Bregman after pursuing him last offseason. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned another team that arguably would be a bigger threat: the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Phillies," Feinsand said. "The Phillies feel like a team in need of change, and with Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suárez among their free agents, change could certainly be in the cards. Third baseman Alec Bohm is one year away from free agency, and like the past offseason or two, his name figures to be popular on the trade market. If the Phillies don’t re-sign Schwarber, they could use that money to bring in Bregman, who would be an upgrade over Bohm at third base."
The Red Sox should be worried about the Phillies
Why Red Sox fans should be more concerned about the Phillies than the Cubs or Tigers
The chatter has been out there about the Tigers and the Cubs a lot and it does make sense that they would be interested because they were last year. But, that arguably also is the reason why they shouldn't be of too much concern for Boston fans.
The Red Sox beat out both of them last year and then Bregman had a great year in Boston. The Red Sox also arguably have a better future than both of those teams as well.
If Bregman wants to win, why go to a Tigers team that has had rumors about trading its top pitcher in Tarik Skubal? Also, the Cubs could very well lose their best player this offseason in Kyle Tucker. Boston's window is just opening and he is the guy the club could lose.
The Phillies, on the other hand, are nerve-wracking. There's been buzz about the Phillies wanting to trade Alec Bohm for a year. They haven't but that at least is a sign that they are open to looking at third base.
Also, after another early playoff exit, maybe they're willing to do something crazy. If Kyle Schwarber re-signs, ideally that would take them out of the mix. But, if Schwarber leaves, that wouldn't be great for Boston unless the slugger was coming himself.
More MLB: Why Red Sox Insider’s Take On Alex Bregman Is Good News