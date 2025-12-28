Wild Red Sox Trade Idea Swaps Brayan Bello For Padres All-Star

In whatever low-percentage hypothetical scenario the Boston Red Sox are trading Brayan Bello this offseason, they're doing so because they think they're getting a game-changer in return.

Last week, The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal reported that the Red Sox had received trade interest in Bello, with one source characterizing Boston as "quietly shopping" the 26-year-old righty. It's not surprising that the Red Sox would consider dealing from an area of strength, but they'd need to be blown away by the return.

One San Diego Padres-focused outlet recently proposed a hypothetical that would send Bello to the pitching-needy National League West squad. However, the proposal falls well short of the threshold that should be required.

On Sunday, Derek Togerson of NBC Sports San Diego suggested a trade that would swap Bello and outfield prospect Nelly Taylor for Padres two-time All-Star second baseman Jake Cronenworth and reliever Wandy Peralta.

"It came out recently the Red Sox were listening on trade offers for Bello, who's become one of the game's most consistent starters (157.0, 162.1, and 166.2 innings pitched over the last three years)," Togerson wrote.

"Boston has a major hole at 2nd base, which is why they've discussed trades with the Cardinals for Brendan Donovan and the Diamondbacks for Ketel Marte. Both come with fairly steep asking prices, making Cronenworth an intriguing option."

Togerson's title ironically suggested that both teams "needed" to make this trade, which is true from a Padres perspective -- because the Red Sox would be out of their minds to trade Bello for a decent position player 4 1/2 years his senior.

What Togerson misses is that the Red Sox's interest in Donovan and Marte isn't driven specifically by the desire for a second baseman, but for one more impact infielder. Marcelo Mayer can play either second or third, so that flexibility gives the Red Sox the ability to pursue someone who can level up the offense at either position.

Donovan arguably doesn't rise to that level, and Cronenworth definitely doesn't. He's posted a below-average OPS+ in two of the past three seasons, and it's not like his 108 this year was particularly impressive, either.

But the idea of the Red Sox adding a legitimate prospect into the deal on top of Bello is arguably the most ludicrous part of all. Taylor is someone Red Sox prospect hounds have raved about in seasons recent, and even if he never hits his immense season, he's a more valuable commodtiy moving forward than the veteran Peralta.

If this is the best caliber of deal that would realistically be out there for Boston, there's no way Bello should be moved.

