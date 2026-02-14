Red Sox Acquired Perfect Brayan Bello Mentor in 3-Time All-Star

Brayan Bello wasn't bad by any means for the Boston Red Sox last season; on the contrary, he showed a lot of growth after his up-and-down 2024.

But after finishing the season with a 3.35 ERA, 2.5 bWAR, and a bad taste in his mouth from being pulled after 28 pitches in his playoff start against the New York Yankees, Bello has a lot of room to improve his standing in the hierarchy of the Boston rotation.

Entering the offseason, Bello was the Red Sox's No. 2 starter, and now he's probably the No. 4. But one of the newcomers set to slot in ahead of him also appears to be just the new teammate Bello needed.

Ranger Suárez a helpful mentor for Bello?

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Bello featured a curveball in his live batting practice session. NESN cameras captured him working on pitch grips with new teammate Ranger Suárez, who features a curveball, and Bello said after the session that he thought he could learn a lot from the former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star.

Ranger Suárez going over some pitch grips with Brayan Bello this morning 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HmXuFHUnNF — NESN (@NESN) February 11, 2026

“I’m someone who always wants to learn and always wants to improve,” Bello said via translator, per Lauren Campbell of MassLive. “I always talk to him. We play catch together. So I was telling him that I was trying a new grip on my changeup, and he was telling me that it was good. And also I was asking for some advice on how to release the ball.

“I think that this year I’m gonna learn a lot from him. So I feel like I’m very excited for this season, as well.”

Suárez might not be the only one whose arrival helps Bello. Red Sox's other All-Star newcomer, Sonny Gray, might have some tricks to show Bello as well, as a fellow righty with an even deeper pitch mix. And already this week, we've gotten word of Gray saying Bello looked "gross" in the most complimentary of ways.

The six-year, $55 million extension the Red Sox gave Bello already looks like a sound investment, but it could be a true bargain if he climbs another tier this year with the help of his new rotation mates.

More MLB: Red Sox Insider Projects Payton Tolle, Connelly Early Roster Decisions